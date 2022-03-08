Piper Sandler Lowers Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Price Target to $13.00

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AVDX. Bank of America initiated coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Avant Diagnostics from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Avant Diagnostics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avant Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.27.

Get Avant Diagnostics alerts:

AVDX stock opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31. Avant Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43.

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $69.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.95 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Avant Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avant Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avant Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.