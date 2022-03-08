PIXEL Price Hits $0.0016 on Exchanges (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $914,811.69 and $410.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,074.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.55 or 0.00733344 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.99 or 0.00202154 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005523 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00028259 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

