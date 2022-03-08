Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.55.
PLNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen raised Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th.
Shares of NYSE PLNT traded up $4.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.41. 1,634,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,060. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $67.89 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 148.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.21.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 388.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Planet Fitness (Get Rating)
Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Planet Fitness (PLNT)
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.