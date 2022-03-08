Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.55.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen raised Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Shares of NYSE PLNT traded up $4.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.41. 1,634,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,060. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $67.89 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 148.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.21.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 388.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Planet Fitness (Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.