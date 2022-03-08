Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plug Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.18.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $23.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 10.58, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $48.35.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.22). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 929.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

