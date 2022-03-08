Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Brokerages predict that Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) will announce $2.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Polaris’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.19 billion. Polaris reported sales of $1.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris will report full-year sales of $9.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.25 billion to $9.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.15 billion to $10.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.93.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 23,734 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $2,848,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,790,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,522,000 after buying an additional 30,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,603,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,076,000 after buying an additional 325,070 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,396,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,427,000 after buying an additional 140,651 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,776,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,162,000 after buying an additional 1,655,218 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 1.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,616,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,076,000 after buying an additional 30,011 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PII traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,643,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,940. Polaris has a 12 month low of $100.52 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.05 and its 200 day moving average is $117.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments Off-Road,On-Road, ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

