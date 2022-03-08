PolkaFoundry (PKF) Hits Market Cap of $19.69 Million

PolkaFoundry (CURRENCY:PKF) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. PolkaFoundry has a total market cap of $19.69 million and $495,873.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PolkaFoundry has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar. One PolkaFoundry coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001231 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00033360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00102915 BTC.

PolkaFoundry (PKF) is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,436,597 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaFoundry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaFoundry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolkaFoundry using one of the exchanges listed above.

