Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $157.50

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 157.50 ($2.06) and last traded at GBX 161.65 ($2.12), with a volume of 4497809 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 172.55 ($2.26).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.00) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($21.62) to GBX 1,400 ($18.34) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.38) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 1,500 ($19.65) to GBX 1,000 ($13.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “suspended” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,278.33 ($16.75).

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,036.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,255.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £753.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from Polymetal International’s previous dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 15.06%. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.75%.

About Polymetal International (LON:POLY)

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

