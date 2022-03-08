Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Shares Up 14.9%

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 14.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.03 and last traded at $7.02. 170,086 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,114,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Porch Group from $34.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Porch Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.31. The company has a market cap of $696.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 41.96% and a negative net margin of 56.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $49,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 342.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 531,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,277,000 after purchasing an additional 411,223 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 311.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 320,111 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Porch Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

