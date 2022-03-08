Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.75

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.75 and last traded at $12.04, with a volume of 1387 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

POSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair lowered shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $49.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Poshmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.44.

Get Poshmark alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $950.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.24.

In other news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $63,305.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Hans Tung sold 41,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $735,784.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 143,428 shares of company stock worth $2,702,107 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POSH. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Poshmark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,886,000. MV Management XI L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Poshmark during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,364,000. Dorsey Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Poshmark during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,311,000. Cross Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Poshmark during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,549,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Poshmark by 920.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,856 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after acquiring an additional 411,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

About Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.