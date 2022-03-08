Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of PSTL stock opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $245.73 million, a P/E ratio of 163.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.62. Postal Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $21.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.01.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.2275 per share. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 827.35%.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.
Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.
