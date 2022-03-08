Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PSTL stock opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $245.73 million, a P/E ratio of 163.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.62. Postal Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $21.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.2275 per share. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 827.35%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

