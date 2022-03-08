Powell Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 757,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,988,000 after purchasing an additional 87,334 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,557,000 after purchasing an additional 951,106 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $468,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,861,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,432,000 after purchasing an additional 59,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,049,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $9,597,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 508,000 shares of company stock worth $30,989,163 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,232,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,775,996. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.37.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 74.34%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.