Powell Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.24 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,217,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,378,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,651 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,060,000 after purchasing an additional 316,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,871,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $943,755,000 after purchasing an additional 240,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 16,240,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,199,000 after purchasing an additional 149,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.35. 25,918,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,897,871. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $43.90 and a 52 week high of $55.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.23.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.