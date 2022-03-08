Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,959 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFC. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Premier Financial by 14.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Premier Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Premier Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Premier Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. 68.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 26,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $822,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $30,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

PFC opened at $30.76 on Tuesday. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $35.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.88.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $75.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.53 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 38.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

A number of research firms have commented on PFC. Piper Sandler downgraded Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Premier Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Premier Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.