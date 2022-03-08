Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.63% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Primoris Services Corporation, through various subsidiaries, operates as one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States. The Company provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, and other customers. It operates through three segments: East Construction Services; West Construction Services; and Engineering. Primoris Services Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on PRIM. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

Shares of PRIM opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $41.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $884.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Primoris Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Primoris Services by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Primoris Services by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Primoris Services by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Primoris Services by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services (Get Rating)

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primoris Services (PRIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.