Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Short Interest Down 20.4% in February

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the January 31st total of 20,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pro-Dex by 298.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pro-Dex by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pro-Dex by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Pro-Dex by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 17.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Pro-Dex in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:PDEX traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,720. Pro-Dex has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $38.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $54.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Pro-Dex had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 23.06%.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

