Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the January 31st total of 22,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ PFHD traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $21.30. 43,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,390. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.81. The company has a market cap of $285.97 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of -0.04. Professional has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $22.50.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.41 million during the quarter. Professional had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Professional will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Professional from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Professional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Professional currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Professional during the third quarter worth $8,235,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Professional by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 182,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Professional by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 149,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after buying an additional 15,884 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Professional by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 133,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Professional by 15.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 16,574 shares in the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

