Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.020-$-0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $180.25 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.010-$0.070 EPS.

NASDAQ:PGNY traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $43.19. 3,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,576. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.85, a PEG ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.83. Progyny has a 12 month low of $32.86 and a 12 month high of $68.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.27.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. Progyny had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Progyny’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PGNY shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Progyny from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.25.

In other Progyny news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 10,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $575,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $1,074,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 537,736 shares of company stock worth $22,847,154 in the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 67,403 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 27,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny (Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.