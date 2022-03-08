Project Pai Price Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 8th. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $5.97 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00085221 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00012995 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000181 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,796,220,950 coins and its circulating supply is 1,593,130,149 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

