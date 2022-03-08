Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,785,000 after buying an additional 3,766,367 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,990,000 after buying an additional 1,552,532 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,936,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $995,519,000 after buying an additional 742,493 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Prologis by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,310,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,648,000 after purchasing an additional 351,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Prologis by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 534,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,052,000 after purchasing an additional 331,916 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock opened at $148.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $95.92 and a one year high of $169.93.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

