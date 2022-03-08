Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.33 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) will post sales of $19.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.00 million and the lowest is $2.30 million. Protagonist Therapeutics posted sales of $6.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 212.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $29.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.10 million to $35.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $34.70 million, with estimates ranging from $9.10 million to $65.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.01. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 458.94% and a negative return on equity of 40.29%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PTGX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

NASDAQ PTGX traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.85. 590,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,435. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.72 and its 200-day moving average is $32.15.

In other news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $482,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 218,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 99,733 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 21,625 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 279.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,387,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,743,000 after buying an additional 3,232,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 128,255.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 11,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

