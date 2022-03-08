Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.33 Million

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2022

Equities research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) will post sales of $19.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.00 million and the lowest is $2.30 million. Protagonist Therapeutics posted sales of $6.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 212.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $29.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.10 million to $35.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $34.70 million, with estimates ranging from $9.10 million to $65.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.01. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 458.94% and a negative return on equity of 40.29%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PTGX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

NASDAQ PTGX traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.85. 590,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,435. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.72 and its 200-day moving average is $32.15.

In other news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $482,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 218,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 99,733 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 21,625 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 279.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,387,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,743,000 after buying an additional 3,232,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 128,255.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 11,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About Protagonist Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.