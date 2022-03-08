PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ADOOY stock opened at $11.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.61. PT Adaro Energy Tbk has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $11.70.

Get PT Adaro Energy Tbk alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.3991 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.85%. This is a boost from PT Adaro Energy Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk engages in the integrated coal mining, logistics, and power businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining and Trading, Mining Services, Logistics, and Others. The Coal Mining and Trading segment produces and distributes thermal coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PT Adaro Energy Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Adaro Energy Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.