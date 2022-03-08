PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Trading 5% Higher

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Rating) shares rose 5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.90 and last traded at $7.84. Approximately 49,844 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 26,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.47.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.87.

PT Astra International Tbk Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PTAIY)

PT Astra International Tbk engages in the manufacture, assembly and distribution of automobiles, motorcycles and related spare parts. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive; Financial Services; Heavy Equipment, Mining, Construction, and Energy (HEMCE); Agribusiness; Infrastructure and Logistics; Information Technology; and Property.

