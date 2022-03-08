Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Reduced by Analyst

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.70). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ CARA opened at $10.55 on Monday. Cara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The company has a market capitalization of $564.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.28.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 29,972 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,199,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,683,000 after acquiring an additional 93,737 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 61,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

