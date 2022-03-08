Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CFO David J. Mehok Sells 1,196 Shares of Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $70,241.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

QTWO stock opened at $58.74 on Tuesday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $116.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 1.44.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 22.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Q2 by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Q2 by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Q2 by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Q2 by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QTWO. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Q2 from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Q2 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

