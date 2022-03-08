Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QTWO. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Q2 from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

In other news, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 5,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $342,864.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 8,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $475,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,958 shares of company stock valued at $5,081,235. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Q2 by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,112,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,703,000 after buying an additional 1,120,845 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Q2 by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,388,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,560,000 after buying an additional 198,041 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Q2 by 8.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,644,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,910,000 after buying an additional 196,729 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Q2 by 6.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,392,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,380,000 after buying an additional 141,717 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Q2 by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,146,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,489,000 after buying an additional 540,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $58.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 1.44. Q2 has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $116.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

