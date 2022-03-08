Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.94 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $2.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.94 and the lowest is $2.93. Qorvo posted earnings per share of $2.74 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year earnings of $12.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.16 to $12.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $13.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.81 to $13.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on QRVO. Bank of America lowered their price target on Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.81.

QRVO opened at $123.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.75. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $123.50 and a 12 month high of $201.68.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

