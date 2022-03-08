Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.58

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.58 and traded as high as $22.20. Quaint Oak Bancorp shares last traded at $22.20, with a volume of 719 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.58. The firm has a market cap of $44.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 17.31%.

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the community banking. Its offers personal banking, personal lending, business banking, real estate, insurance, saving account, mortgages loans, auto, home, business & term life insurance, commercial loans and business lending. The company was founded on July 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Southampton, PA.

