Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the third quarter valued at $244,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 8.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,118,000 after buying an additional 12,342 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 181.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KWR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

KWR stock opened at $173.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $173.25 and a 12 month high of $276.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.99.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $447.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.69 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

