QuickX Protocol Price Tops $0.0070 on Major Exchanges (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. During the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar. QuickX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.51 million and approximately $44,639.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QuickX Protocol Coin Profile

QuickX Protocol (QCX) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog . The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

