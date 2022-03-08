Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.46 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren reported sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year sales of $6.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $6.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 22.59%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS.

RL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,688,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $557,228,000 after purchasing an additional 216,590 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at about $642,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 459.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 139,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after purchasing an additional 114,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RL traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.92. 114,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.76. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $101.50 and a 1 year high of $142.06. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45.

Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.23%.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

