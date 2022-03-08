Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.36.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush cut shares of Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NYSE:RL traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.01. 1,985,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.65. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $100.44 and a 1 year high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.23%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RL. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth $173,153,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at $50,673,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 392.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,722,000 after purchasing an additional 421,376 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 621,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,909,000 after purchasing an additional 317,220 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 525,054 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,405,000 after purchasing an additional 254,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

