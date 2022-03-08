Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Short Interest Down 17.2% in February

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 493,100 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the January 31st total of 595,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 189.7 days.

OTCMKTS RANJF opened at $64.61 on Tuesday. Randstad has a one year low of $64.10 and a one year high of $73.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.99 and its 200-day moving average is $67.50.

Get Randstad alerts:

About Randstad (Get Rating)

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.