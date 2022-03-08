Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 336,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,147 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $33,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 42.2% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 11,378 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Raymond James by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,651,000 after acquiring an additional 27,344 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Raymond James by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in Raymond James by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 21,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 50.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $619,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $2,138,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,419 shares of company stock valued at $4,480,293. 10.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James stock opened at $94.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $76.40 and a 1 year high of $117.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 18.77%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Raymond James Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.