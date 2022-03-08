Raymond James Trims Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Target Price to $27.00

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on XPOF. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xponential Fitness from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.06.

Shares of Xponential Fitness stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. Xponential Fitness has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.46.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Research analysts expect that Xponential Fitness will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 103,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 21.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

