Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stake Lessened by Cohen Klingenstein LLC

Cohen Klingenstein LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,393 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up 0.6% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $15,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 64,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 23,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,009,000. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.58.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.62. 110,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,081,097. The company has a market cap of $144.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $74.63 and a 12-month high of $104.34.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

