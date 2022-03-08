RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $349.77 Million

Brokerages expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) will report sales of $349.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $348.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $350.70 million. RBC Bearings reported sales of $160.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full-year sales of $934.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $933.70 million to $934.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $266.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. RBC Bearings’s revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,456,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,217,000 after buying an additional 258,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,433,000 after buying an additional 72,304 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,503,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,614,000 after buying an additional 73,316 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 794,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 705,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,486,000 after purchasing an additional 20,162 shares during the last quarter.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $189.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.57. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $165.99 and a 12-month high of $250.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.44 and a beta of 1.35.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

