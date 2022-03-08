Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Kinaxis (KXSCF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Kinaxis (OTCMKTS: KXSCF) recently:

3/3/2022 – Kinaxis had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$225.00 to C$200.00.

3/3/2022 – Kinaxis had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$235.00 to C$215.00.

3/3/2022 – Kinaxis had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$225.00 to C$200.00.

3/3/2022 – Kinaxis had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$213.00 to C$208.00.

Shares of KXSCF stock opened at $114.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.92. Kinaxis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.04 and a fifty-two week high of $180.40.

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include sales and operations, capacity, demand inventory, machine learning, and supply planning. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

