Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Procore Technologies (PCOR)

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ: PCOR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/2/2022 – Procore Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Procore Technologies Inc. provides construction management software. Procore Technologies Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

2/23/2022 – Procore Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Procore Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $113.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Procore Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $110.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Procore Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Procore Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $113.00 to $90.00.

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $57.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.00 and a 1 year high of $108.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.51.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 33.79% and a negative net margin of 47.53%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.21 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Procore Technologies news, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $42,478.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 49,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $3,058,688.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 88,325 shares of company stock valued at $5,580,987 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

