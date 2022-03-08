Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) Price Target Lowered to C$30.00 at Scotiabank

Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Recipe Unlimited from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Recipe Unlimited stock opened at $12.62 on Monday. Recipe Unlimited has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $19.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.90.

Recipe Unlimited Corporation operates and franchises restaurants brands. The company operates through four segments: Corporate Restaurants, Franchise Restaurants, Retail and Catering, and Central Operations. It operates and/or franchises restaurants under the Harvey's, Swiss Chalet, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, Montana's, Milestones, Prime Pubs, Casey's, Bier Markt, Landing, New York Fries, St-Hubert, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel restaurants, 1909 Taverne Moderne, The Keg, Fresh, Ultimate Kitchens, Rose Reisman Catering, and Marigolds & Onions brand names.

