Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $291.52 Million

Brokerages expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) will announce $291.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $289.23 million and the highest is $293.80 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported sales of $201.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RRGB shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Shares of RRGB stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $214.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.00. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $41.34.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,408.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 99,240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

