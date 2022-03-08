Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,428,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,144,000 after purchasing an additional 74,480 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,139 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 13,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 73,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 35,763 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RRGB shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.29.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

