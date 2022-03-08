Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Decreases Stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lowered its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NUSC. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,166,000 after buying an additional 112,142 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 22,438 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 773,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,913,000 after buying an additional 24,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter.

Get NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NUSC stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.36. 95,843 shares of the company traded hands. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $29.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.87.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.