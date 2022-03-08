Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.28. 7,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,284. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $231.35 and a fifty-two week high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.