Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $3.21 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,505 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $166.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,464. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.18 and its 200-day moving average is $175.17. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.20 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

