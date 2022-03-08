Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $552,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in Visa by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 103,064 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $22,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,141,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in Visa by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 6,134 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 7,621 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,182,755 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of V traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,288,132. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $190.04 and a one year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

Several research firms have weighed in on V. Exane BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

