Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $688,000 Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC decreased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $621,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 227,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,287,000 after buying an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $1,609,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.12.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $83.13. 312,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,591,422. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.08. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.87%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

