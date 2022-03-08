Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Sells 1,120 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,485,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $50.17 and a one year high of $63.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 74.34%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $713,097.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,049,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 353,920 shares of company stock worth $21,391,520 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

