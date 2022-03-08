Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Sells 1,192 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays set a $202.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.47.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $128.75. The stock had a trading volume of 477,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,324,163. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.57 and a 200 day moving average of $159.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $128.95 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.