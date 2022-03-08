Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $634,000 Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,260 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 47,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 13.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 403,327 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,620,000 after purchasing an additional 46,409 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 7.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 182,024 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $12,465,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 949,216 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $65,002,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 41.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 123,468 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after acquiring an additional 36,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 7.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IART opened at $67.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.45 and a 200 day moving average of $68.17. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $61.50 and a 12 month high of $77.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $405.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IART has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.13.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

