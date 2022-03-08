Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $649,000 Holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 359,804 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,072,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,773,000 after acquiring an additional 964,011 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 830.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,783,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,444 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,687,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,736,000 after acquiring an additional 429,017 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 353,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 10,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

ELP stock opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.20. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.59%.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

